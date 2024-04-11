Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $12.42, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.

The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 5.15% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.45, indicating a 27.42% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $310.74 million, indicating a 5.25% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $1.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -19.11% and -11.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Arbor Realty Trust possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Arbor Realty Trust is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.24.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.