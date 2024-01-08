Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) reached $14.68, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.2%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 6.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $323.16 million, indicating a 0.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Arbor Realty Trust is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.24, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

