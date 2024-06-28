Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $14.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, down 22.81% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $301 million, reflecting a 10.35% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, indicating changes of -22.22% and -9.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.86, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

