Arbor Realty Q2 Net Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR), on Friday reported a decline in net income for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter prior year.

The real estate investment trust's net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $23.952 million from $47.397 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings per share decreased to $0.12 from $0.25 last year.

Interest income for the period declined to $240.303 million from $297.188 million a year earlier.

Interest expenses were $171.578 million, down from $209.227 million last year.

Net interest income was $68.725 million, compared to $87.961 million in the previous year.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, payable on August 29, 2025, to common stockholders on record August 15, 2025.

