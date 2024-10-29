Arbor Realty put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Arbor Realty (ABR) with 4,040 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Jan-25 10 puts and Jan-25 11 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 10.98, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 1st.

