Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 78% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCK), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 78% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:ARCK Ownership Breakdown September 27th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters. NasdaqGM:ARCK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 27th 2022

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. It would appear that 6.4% of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Arbor Commercial Mortgage, Llc, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. With 6.7% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management and Saba Capital Management, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings I (at least 3 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

