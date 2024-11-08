Arbor Metals Raises Funds for Lithium Project

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.
Arbor Metals Corp. has successfully raised $681,800 in the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, totaling $2,935,349 in combined proceeds from earlier rounds. The funds will be used to advance the Jarnet Lithium Project and for working capital, indicating strong growth prospects for the company.
