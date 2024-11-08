News & Insights

Stocks

Arbor Metals Raises Funds for Lithium Project

November 08, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.

Arbor Metals Corp. has successfully raised $681,800 in the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, totaling $2,935,349 in combined proceeds from earlier rounds. The funds will be used to advance the Jarnet Lithium Project and for working capital, indicating strong growth prospects for the company.

For further insights into TSE:ABR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.