Arbor Metals Raises Funds for Lithium Project

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.

Arbor Metals Corp. has successfully raised $681,800 in the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, totaling $2,935,349 in combined proceeds from earlier rounds. The funds will be used to advance the Jarnet Lithium Project and for working capital, indicating strong growth prospects for the company.

For further insights into TSE:ABR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.