Arbor Metals Initiates Drilling at Jarnet Project

Arbor Metals (TSE:ABR) has released an update.
Arbor Metals Corp. has begun a drilling program at the Jarnet Lithium Project in Québec, aiming to identify high-grade lithium mineralization. This initiative is part of Arbor’s strategy to meet the growing lithium demand for electric vehicles and green energy, while prioritizing environmental responsibility and collaboration with local communities.
