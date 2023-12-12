News & Insights

Arbor Biotechnologies, Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Collaboration - Quick Facts

December 12, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc. announced a collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) to leverage Ginkgo's Codebase and automated Foundry to jointly optimize Arbor's precision editors. Arbor Biotechnologies is a next-generation gene editing company based in Cambridge, MA.

Arbor utilizes its computational metagenomic discovery engine and protein engineering expertise to identify and optimize genetic editors with the potential to treat genetic diseases. Ginkgo's expertise in high throughput exploration of genetic design spaces complements Arbor's in-house capabilities. The collaboration is expected to accelerate Arbor's precision editor optimization campaign through massively parallel library design, automated mammalian cell experimentation and iterative AI-guided protein engineering.

