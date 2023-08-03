Arbonia (SIX:ARBN) Price Target Decreased by 5.16% to 12.50

The average one-year price target for Arbonia (SIX:ARBN) has been revised to 12.50 / share. This is an decrease of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 13.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.36 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.22% from the latest reported closing price of 10.14 / share.

Arbonia Maintains 2.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.96%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbonia. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARBN is 0.05%, a decrease of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 4,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 863K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 647K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBN by 13.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 349K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 343K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 334K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBN by 21.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.