Arbonia (DB:ANGA) Price Target Decreased by 34.89% to 7.16

The average one-year price target for Arbonia (DB:ANGA) has been revised to 7,16 € / share. This is a decrease of 34.89% from the prior estimate of 10,99 € dated July 17, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,48 € to a high of 8,00 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.40% from the latest reported closing price of 11,62 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arbonia. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGA is 0.02%, an increase of 49.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.12% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 85.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGA by 45.62% over the last quarter.

