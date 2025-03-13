Arbitrator Blocks Promotion Of Former Meta Employee's Memoir

(RTTNews) - An arbitrator has temporarily barred former Meta employee Sarah Wynn-Williams from promoting or distributing her memoir, while also prohibiting her from making further critical statements about the company until private arbitration is resolved.

The decision follows the release of her book, Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism, which details serious allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by senior Meta executives during her time at the company.

Meta argued that the memoir breaches a nondisparagement agreement Wynn-Williams signed while working in global affairs. During an emergency hearing, arbitrator Nicholas Gowen ruled that Meta had presented sufficient evidence suggesting a potential contract violation. As part of the ruling, Wynn-Williams must cease promoting the book, halt further distribution, and retract previous disparaging statements where possible.

Meta has firmly denied the claims, describing the memoir as a mix of outdated, previously reported incidents and false accusations against its leadership. The company stated that Wynn-Williams was dismissed due to poor performance and that an internal investigation found her allegations to be misleading and unfounded.

This legal action represents one of Meta's strongest public responses against a former employee's exposé. It also reflects the company's shift from its once open, idealistic culture to a more guarded approach, particularly regarding public disclosures and internal scrutiny.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.