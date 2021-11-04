Arbe Robotics Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ARBE) Profit Outlook

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides 4D imaging radar solutions in Israel and the United States. On 31 December 2020, the US$606m market-cap company posted a loss of US$16m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Arbe Robotics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Arbe Robotics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 American Electronic analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$8.7m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 79% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Arbe Robotics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Arbe Robotics is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

