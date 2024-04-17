Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 3.67

The average one-year price target for Arbe Robotics (NasdaqCM:ARBE) has been revised to 3.67 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 3.26 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1.89 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 7,713K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,861K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,726K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARBE by 79.24% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,400K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 288K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arbe Robotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arbe has repositioned radar, the most dependable of sensing technologies, from a supportive role to the backbone of a vehicle’s sensor suite, delivering unprecedented road safety through 4D ultra high-resolution imaging.

