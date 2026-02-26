Arbe Names Ram Machness CEO As Kobi Marenko Transitions To President

(RTTNews) - Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE), a perception radar solutions provider, Thursday announced that it has appointed the current chief business officer of the company, Ram Machness as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.

He will succeed the current co-founder and executive chief, Kobi Marenko who will become the President of the company, effective the same day.

Machness brings more than 30 years of experience across embedded systems, semiconductors, and the automotive industry. He has been the firm's chief business officer for the past 8 years and prior to this position he spent 12 years in senior business roles at Texas Instruments.

In pre-market activity, ARBE shares were trading at $1, down 2.91% on the Nasdaq.

