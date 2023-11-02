ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 32.79

The average one-year price target for ARB Corp (ASX:ARB) has been revised to 32.79 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 31.06 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.17 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.43% from the latest reported closing price of 30.24 / share.

ARB Corp Maintains 2.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARB Corp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARB is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.64% to 917,156K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 179,270K shares representing 218.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 25.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173,132K shares representing 210.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 99.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 65.92% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 84,262K shares representing 102.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,033K shares, representing an increase of 27.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 19.46% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 50,729K shares representing 61.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 20.37% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 46,817K shares representing 56.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,477K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARB by 41.79% over the last quarter.

