ARAY Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Accuray Incorporated ARAY reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 loss per share of a cent compared with the year-ago period’s loss of 6 cents. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 80%.

ARAY’s Revenues in Detail

Accuray registered quarterly revenues of $113.2 million, up 11.9% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%.

The overall top-line growth was driven by robust growth in product revenue and solid demand for its CyberKnife system.

ARAY’s Segmental Details

Accuray derives revenues from two sources — Products and Services.

In the fiscal third quarter, Product revenues increased 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $57.3 million.

Services revenues improved 8.5% year over year to $55.9 million.

Gross product orders totaled $71.2 million, down 20.1% year over year. The book-to-bill ratio was 1.2 in the fiscal third quarter compared with 1.8 in the year-ago quarter.

ARAY’s Margin Trend

In the quarter under review, Accuray’s gross profit improved 8.8% year over year to $31.6 million. Gross margin contracted 80 basis points to 27.9%.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased 11.7% year over year to $9.1 million. Research and development expenses decreased 1.8% year over year to $10.7 million. General and administrative expenses also declined 13.3% year over year to $10.8 million. Total operating expenses of $30.6 million decreased 9.1% year over year.

Operating profit totaled $1 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $4.6 million.

ARAY’s Financial Position

Accuray exited the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $77.8 million compared with $62.6 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Total debt (including short-term debt) at the fiscal third-quarter end was $173.8 million compared with $175.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Guidance for 2025

Due to the recent tariff announcements and their estimated impact on product volume, Accuray is adjusting revenue guidance for fiscal 2025.

The company now expects revenues in the range of $452-$460 million compared with the previous guidance of $463-$475 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $469.8 million.

Our Take

Accuray’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings and revenues beat their respective estimates. Per the third-quarterearnings call Accuray's growth was primarily driven by strong revenue growth, supported by robust demand across both developed and emerging markets. An increase in product revenue, attributed to a 23% rise in unit volume and strong uptake of their expanded product portfolio, along with growth in service revenue, played key roles.

The company achieved a healthy book-to-bill ratio of over 1.2x, with 35% of orders from equipment replacements and the rest from capacity expansions, indicating sustainable customer demand. Operational improvements, effective pricing strategies, and a focus on working capital efficiency also contributed to profitability.

However, despite strong results, Accuray faced a setback from China tariffs, which caused deferred shipments and a $1.4 million gross margin impact, lowering margins to 27.9%. The company also anticipates a $10–$15 million product volume pressure due to reduced China sales, with ongoing trade policy uncertainty posing short-term risk.

