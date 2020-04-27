Aravive (ARAV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aravive (ARAV) closed the most recent trading day at $13.82, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 156.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 22.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ARAV as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ARAV to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 million, down 41.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $4 million, which would represent changes of -0.64% and -15.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARAV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.9% higher. ARAV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.