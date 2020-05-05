Aravive (ARAV) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aravive (ARAV) closed at $11.96, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 101.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 14.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 14.3% in that time.

ARAV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ARAV to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 million, down 41.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.58 per share and revenue of $4 million. These totals would mark changes of -0.64% and -15.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARAV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARAV is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.