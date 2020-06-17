Aravive (ARAV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aravive (ARAV) closed the most recent trading day at $13.55, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ARAV as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ARAV is projected to report earnings of -$0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ARAV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ARAV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARAV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

