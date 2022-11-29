Markets
ARAV

Aravive Announces Fast Track Designation Of Batiraxcept - Quick Facts

November 29, 2022 — 07:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to the company's lead program, batiraxcept, for treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma who have progressed after 1 or 2 prior lines of systemic therapy that include both immuno-oncology-based and vascular endothelial growth factor tyrosine kinase inhibitor-based therapies. The Fast Track Designation was based on new data submitted to the agency from the P1b clear cell renal cell cancer study.

Gail McIntyre, CEO of Aravive, said: "Understanding the P1b ccRCC data has allowed us to identify the most appropriate patient population in which to evaluate batiraxcept in combination with cabozantinib and potentially the quickest path to approval in this population with an unmet medical need."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARAV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.