Aranjin Resources Halts ASX Listing and Changes CFO

Aranjin Resources has announced a halt on its proposed listing on the ASX, alongside a significant management change with the resignation of CFO Joe Graziano, who is replaced by Robert Payment. Payment brings over 16 years of experience in Canadian capital markets and expertise across various sectors.

