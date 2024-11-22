News & Insights

Aranjin Resources Halts ASX Listing and Changes CFO

November 22, 2024 — 08:04 pm EST

Aranjin Resources (TSE:ARJN) has released an update.

Aranjin Resources has announced a halt on its proposed listing on the ASX, alongside a significant management change with the resignation of CFO Joe Graziano, who is replaced by Robert Payment. Payment brings over 16 years of experience in Canadian capital markets and expertise across various sectors.

