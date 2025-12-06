Aramis Group SAS (ENXTPA:ARAMI) Price Target Decreased by 24.27% to 7.48

The average one-year price target for Aramis Group SAS (ENXTPA:ARAMI) has been revised to €7.48 / share. This is a decrease of 24.27% from the prior estimate of €9.88 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €5.05 to a high of €11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.17% from the latest reported closing price of €4.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aramis Group SAS. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARAMI is 0.00%, an increase of 34.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.42% to 652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 144K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 101K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

