Aramis Group (PAR:ARAMI) Price Target Increased by 8.99% to 6.18

The average one-year price target for Aramis Group (PAR:ARAMI) has been revised to 6.18 / share. This is an increase of 8.99% from the prior estimate of 5.67 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.44 to a high of 10.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.21% from the latest reported closing price of 4.50 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 112K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 91K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARAMI by 36.83% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 60K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

