Aramco’s mystery sale saga follows familiar plot

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mohammed bin Salman has invited the world’s investment community to a fresh round of Saudi Aramco melodrama. Prior to the $1.9 trillion oil group’s 2019 listing, sector observers spent an inordinate amount of time trying to identify the lucky foreign bourse that would host the historic event. The eventual answer – no one, as it happened in Riyadh – is worth bearing in mind when considering the Saudi crown prince’s latest sale pronouncements.

Admittedly, investors have some specifics to chew on. MbS, as he is known, said the kingdom was in discussions with a “leading global energy company” about the sale of a 1% Aramco stake. He also flagged the deal’s potential to boost the world’s biggest oil producer’s sales in “a major country”.

That doesn’t narrow things down much. Yet it’s unlikely a privately held company answerable to institutional investors would sign off $19 billion to buy 1% of a company with the full gamut of environmental, social and governance baggage. That rules out all Western oil majors. It’s also hard to see why Russia’s Rosneft would have a strategic interest in securing supplies when it has plenty already.

The likeliest buyers are those that do need oil: China, Japan, South Korea and India – all Aramco’s biggest customers. It’s possible that MbS’s comments refer to plans, reported on Wednesday by the Financial Times, for Aramco to pay partly in shares for its pre-existing acquisition of a 20% chunk of Reliance Industries’ refining and petrochemicals arm in India. Still, the valuations don’t quite match up. And part of MbS’s logic in selling chunks of his crown jewel is to raise cash for his programme to shift the Saudi economy away from oil.

That leaves a deep-pocketed, state-backed suitor, probably from China. PetroChina and Sinopec fit the bill. A country-to-country deal would allow Saudi to get cash, and both sides to add separate economic and political promises to the ledger.

However, PetroChina and Sinopec were also bandied around in 2017 as potential acquirers of as much as 5% of Aramco. It didn’t happen. Despite the modicum of extra detail, that may be what happens here, too.

Follow @gfhay https://twitter.com/gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on April 27 that the kingdom was in discussions to sell 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco to a leading global energy company.

- In televised remarks, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Aramco could sell further shares, including to international investors, within the next year or two.

- "There are talks now for the acquisition of a 1% stake by a leading global energy company in an important deal that would boost Aramco's sales in ... a major country," he said, without elaborating.

- "There are talks with other companies for different stakes, and part of Aramco's shares could be transferred to the (Saudi) Public Investment Fund and a part listed ... on the Saudi bourse," he said in an interview aired by Saudi TV marking the fifth anniversary of his Vision 2030 long-term investment plan.

- Aramco’s Riyadh-listed shares were trading at 35.60 riyals at 1015 GMT on April 28, up 0.5%.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HAY/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.