Aramco Trading says trading about 6 mln bpd of crude, products

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aramco Trading's chief executive on Tuesday said the company was presently trading 6 million barrels per day of crude and products.

"We're doing very well. We're expanding and recently we opened Aramco Trading America. So now we're around 6 million barrels per day trading volume (for all liquids)," CEO Ibrahim Al-Buainain said at the Indian Energy Week event in Bengaluru.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Jason Neely)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.