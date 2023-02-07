Aramco Trading says trading about 6 mln bpd of crude, products

February 07, 2023 — 07:33 am EST

BENGALURU, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aramco Trading's chief executive on Tuesday said the company was presently trading 6 million barrels per day of crude and products.

"We're doing very well. We're expanding and recently we opened Aramco Trading America. So now we're around 6 million barrels per day trading volume (for all liquids)," CEO Ibrahim Al-Buainain said at the Indian Energy Week event in Bengaluru.

