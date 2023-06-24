News & Insights

Aramco, TotalEnergies sign $11 bln contract to build petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia

June 24, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Hatem Maher and Omar Abdel-Razek for Reuters ->

June 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) 2222.SE and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have signed an $11 billion contract to start building a new petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

"Aramco and TotalEnergies today awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for the $11 billion "Amiral" complex, a future world-scale petrochemicals facility expansion at the SATORP refinery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement read.

