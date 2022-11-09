Aramco to supply full crude contract volumes to at least 4 Asia refiners in Dec -sources

November 09, 2022 — 08:52 pm EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has told at least four customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in December, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The producer is maintaining a steady supply to Asia despite the decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower the output target by 2 million barrels per day.

