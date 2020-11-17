Aramco tightens guidance by 15-20 bps for five-tranche bonds -document

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has tightened the price guidance for its five-part U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale and received over $30 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed on Tuesday.

Aramco tightened the guidance by 15-20 basis points (bps) to around 125 bps over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a three-year tranche, around 140 bps over UST for five-year bonds, around 160 bps over UST for 10-year notes, around 185 bps over UST for a 30-year tranche and around 210 bps over UST for 50-year bonds.

The deal is expected to close on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.