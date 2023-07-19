Aramco Team Series reaffirms plans for Oct golf tournament in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - The Aramco Team Series (ATS) said on Wednesday that its plans to stage an inaugural golf tournament in Hong Kong in October would go ahead after the financial centre's government said it would lend back land temporarily to clear the way for the competition.

The Hong Kong government is set to reclaim 32 hectares (79 acres) of the three-course Fanling golf complex on Sept. 1 after the tenancy expires, and plans to use 9 hectares of it to build 12,000 public housing units.

That means eight holes on one course would fall under the management of the government. The change had initially led the ATS to reconsider hosting the event in the city, as it said the land provides critical infrastructure to enable VIP guest and visitor experiences that are an integral part of its events.

Last week, the government agreed to lend the land back to the Hong Kong Golf Club from mid-September until mid-November in order to stage the Aramco tournament in October and the Hong Kong Open in November.

Victoria Jones, championship director of the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series, said it was thankful to the Hong Kong government for making the 32 hectares available.

"It is important that these holes (on the 32 hectares) are carefully maintained to the high standards required for the successful execution of the tournament," Jones said in a statement.

"The Hong Kong Golf Club has already expressed that they will help facilitate communication among all parties concerned if and when needed, and we very much look forward to the successful staging of this inaugural Hong Kong event."

Located close to the border with mainland China, the 172-hectare Fanling golf course is the largest private course in Hong Kong. Having opened for play in 1911, it is also the oldest championship course in Asia and hosts annual international tournaments.

