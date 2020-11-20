Aramco takes more measured approach in bond return

By ,

LONDON, November 20 (IFR) - Saudi Aramco adopted a less aggressive approach with its second international bond offering but was still able to scale up its size ambitions with an US$8bn multi-tranche deal on Tuesday as it successfully fended off concerns about low oil prices, Covid-19 gloom and an outlook downgrade from Fitch.

The trade for the world's largest oil company received about US$48bn of orders, less than half what it received for its debut bond sale last year, when it raised US$12bn. But demand was sufficient to take the size beyond an initial US$5bn–$6bn target, and for leads to tighten pricing on all five tranches.

Aramco's transaction came as CEEMEA issuers flooded the market in the last cycle of funding for the year. Since November 12, nine other issuers from the region have priced deals, mostly from the Gulf or CIS.

"The Aramco outcome speaks to the breadth of their investor reach," said a banker at one of the leads. "Even in the toughest of times, hit by a double whammy of Covid and low oil prices, they are still significantly ahead of all the other oil companies in terms of performance."

Aramco (A1/–/A) reported a 44.6% slump in third-quarter profit as the coronavirus crisis continued to choke demand and weigh on crude prices. And with the landscape for oil-related credits becoming less positive, Fitch lowered its outlook on the credit to negative from stable on November 10. Moody's also has a negative outlook.

On the other hand, Fitch said the company "benefits from strong pre-dividend free cashflow generation". Aramco had free cashflow of US$12.4bn in the third quarter, compared with US$6.1bn in the previous quarter.

Its debut deal in April 2019 was notable for its aggressive pricing, coming inside the sovereign's curve. But that was when the Brent futures contract was trading at US$70; now it's around US$44.

Tough times

The tougher backdrop, coupled with the company's desire to strengthen relations with investors given it is likely to become a relatively regular issuer, meant it was willing to be more accommodative over pricing this time.

"It was a different execution in terms of the deal's objectives," said another lead banker, comparing the transaction with Aramco's debut. "The issuer didn't want to push on pricing."

Books were opened relatively conservatively at about 40bp back of the curve. A 2023 tranche began marketing at Treasuries plus 140bp area, a 2025 at plus 155bp area, a 2030 at plus 175bp area, a 2050 at plus 205bp area and a 2070 at plus 230bp area.

Those starting levels were also attractive compared with the sovereign. For example, Saudi Arabia has an October 2030 note issue that was quoted at a G-spread of 123bp. Its January 2050 bonds, meanwhile, were at plus 158bp.

"There is a large concession at IPTs on Aramco, but we will have to see how much they tighten," said one UK investor after books opened. "The short and long ends look cheaper than the belly compared to the existing curve. The 10s/30s curve is fairly flat in the name. We have more interest in the five-year and 50-year for the time being."

Pricing was revised by 30bp on the US$500m three-year, US$1bn five-year and US$2bn 10-year tranches to Treasuries plus 110bp, 125bp and 145bp respectively. On the US$2.25bn 30-year and US$2.25bn 50-year notes, leads moved from spread to yields of 3.30% and 3.55%.

That meant final concessions of up to 10bp.

Up early

Demand was relatively evenly spread, with the 10-year bonds getting the most orders at US$12bn, though that tranche also got much more lead interest, at over US$1.6bn, than any of the other notes.

"Aramco continues to diversify the investor base," said a third lead banker. "Asia was an important priority, and they went early on Monday with the announcement to capture enough time with Asia investors, and you saw Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan all come in."

The third banker said that the multi-tranche approach meant that Aramco had been able to tap into different pockets of interest, with the short-end the focus of money market, corporate and bank treasuries, and life insurers looking at the long end.

"You then had core conventional IG and EM investors frankly across the curve," he said.

The bonds traded up on the break, with the longer-dated notes, in particular, finding a good bid. The 2070s were quoted nearly three points higher on Thursday.

Proceeds from the deal will go towards paying dividends of US$37.5bn for the second half of 2020 and as well as funding Aramco's US$69.1bn purchase of 70% of Saudi Basic Industries.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and NCB Capital were the active bookrunners.

(Reporting by Robert Hogg and Sudip Roy)

((robert.hogg@refinitiv.com; +44 (0)20 7542 9077, +44 (0)75 5758 8446))