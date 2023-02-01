Aramco, Sonatrach raise OSPs for LPG by 10-34% in Feb vs Jan

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE and Algeria's Sonatrach raised February official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas by 10-34% compared to January amid rising oil prices and limited global LPG supply, traders said.

Aramco's OSP for propane rose by $200 to $790 per tonne in February PRO-OFFCL-SA, while the OSP for butane increased by $185 to $790 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Sonatrach's OSP for propane rose by $160 to $720 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ, and the OSP for butane went up by $60 to $640 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.



