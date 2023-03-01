Aramco, Sonatrach cut March OSPs for propane by 9-11% vs Feb

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE and Algeria's Sonatrach lowered March official selling prices (OSPs) for propane by 9-11% compared to February amid weaker demand and rising global supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.

Aramco's OSP for propane fell by $70 to $720 per tonne in March PRO-OFFCL-SA, while the OSP for butane went down by $50 to $740 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Sonatrach's OSP for propane eased by $80 to $640 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ, but the OSP for butane went up by $50 to $690 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)

