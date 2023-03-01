World Markets

Aramco, Sonatrach cut March OSPs for propane by 9-11% vs Feb

March 01, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco 2222.SE and Algeria's Sonatrach lowered March official selling prices (OSPs) for propane by 9-11% compared to February amid weaker demand and rising global supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.

Aramco's OSP for propane fell by $70 to $720 per tonne in March PRO-OFFCL-SA, while the OSP for butane went down by $50 to $740 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-SA.

Sonatrach's OSP for propane eased by $80 to $640 per tonne PRO-OFFCL-DZ, but the OSP for butane went up by $50 to $690 per tonne BUT-OFFCL-DZ.

Aramco's OSPs for LPG are used as a reference for contracts to supply the product from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region. Sonatrach's OSPs for LPG are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean, Black Sea region and Turkey.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.