US Markets

Aramco signs $12.4 bln pipeline deal with EIG-led consortium

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi oil giant Aramco on Friday entered into a $12.4 billion deal with a consortium investors led by EIG Global Energy Partners that would give the investor group a 49% stake in Aramco's pipeline assets, the two companies said.

New throughout, adds details, background

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco 2222.SE on Friday entered into a $12.4 billion deal with a consortium investors led by EIG Global Energy Partners that would give the investor group a 49% stake in Aramco's pipeline assets, the two companies said.

This is the first major deal by Aramco since its listing in late 2019 when the Saudi government sold a minority stake in the firm for $29.4 billion in the world's biggest initial public offering.

The EIG-led group signed a lease and lease-back agreement with Aramco, acquiring the equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co, a newly formed entity with rights to 25-years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco's crude oil pipeline network, it said in a statement. Aramco will own 51% in the new company.

"The transaction represents a continuation of Aramco’s strategy to unlock the potential of its asset base and maximize value for its shareholders," Aramco said in a separate statement.

The pipeline deal is similar to infrastructure deals signed over the last two years by Abu Dhabi's National Oil Co (ADNOC), which raised billions of dollars through sale-and- leaseback deals of its oil and gas pipeline assets.

Aramco stake is preparing a so-called "staple financing" for its bidders - a financing package provided by the seller that buyers can use to back their purchase, sources have told Reuters previously.

Aramco said last month it was betting on an Asian-led rebound in energy demand this year after it reported a steep slide in net profit for 2020 on Sunday and scaled back its spending plans.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular