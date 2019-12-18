Aramco shares dip on day of MSCI, Tadawul indices inclusion

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARWA RASHAD

Saudi Aramco's shares opened at 37.5 riyals ($10.00) on Wednesday, down 0.66% from Tuesday, on the first day of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index.

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares opened at 37.5 riyals ($10.00) on Wednesday, down 0.66% from Tuesday, on the first day of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index.

On Wednesday Aramco's shares were also included into the Tadawul index .TASI, which was down 0.25% in early trade.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More