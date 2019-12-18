Aramco shares dip on day of MSCI, Tadawul indices inclusion

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares opened at 37.5 riyals ($10.00) on Wednesday, down 0.66% from Tuesday, on the first day of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index.

On Wednesday Aramco's shares were also included into the Tadawul index .TASI, which was down 0.25% in early trade.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

