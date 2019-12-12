Aramco shares closing price on Thursday put value slightly below $2 trln

Saudi Aramco's shares closed at 36.8 Saudi riyals on Thursday, putting the company's market value slightly below $2 trillion.

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares closed at 36.8 Saudi riyals on Thursday, putting the company's market value slightly below $2 trillion.

The share price at market open earlier on Thursday had been 38.7 riyals, lifting market value above the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman, Refinitiv data showed.

