Aramco shares closing price on Thursday put value slightly below $2 trln

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco's 2222.SE shares closed at 36.8 Saudi riyals on Thursday, putting the company's market value slightly below $2 trillion.

The share price at market open earlier on Thursday had been 38.7 riyals, lifting market value above the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia)

