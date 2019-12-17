Aramco shares close at 37.75 riyals ahead of MSCI inclusion

Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARWA RASHAD

Saudi Aramco shares closed down 0.66% at 37.75 riyals ($10.07) on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed, ahead of their inclusion into the MSCI emerging markets index, which will be effective on Wednesday.

Its entry into the index will be based on Tuesday's closing price, which puts the oil company's market value slightly above $2 trillion - the price tag long sought by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)

