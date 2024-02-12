News & Insights

Aramco shareholders to decide on selling more shares in 2024 - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

February 12, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders will decide if Saudi state-oil giant Aramco will sell more shares in 2024, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

He added that Aramco has adequate spare capacity of about three million barrels per day and is always ready to expand it if needed.

