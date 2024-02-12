Aramco shareholders to decide on selling more shares in 2024 - CEO

DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shareholders will decide if Saudi state-oil giant Aramco will sell more shares in 2024, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

He added that Aramco has adequate spare capacity of about three million barrels per day and is always ready to expand it if needed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Michael Georgy)

