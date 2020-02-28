Aramco secures unconditional EU okay for $69 bln SABIC deal

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

World No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), according to an EU filing.

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - World No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, according to an EU filing.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals. {nL8N21E57Z]

The European Commission cleared the deal on Thursday, a filing on its site showed. Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the deal was heading for unconditional EU clearance.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More