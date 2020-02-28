Aramco secures unconditional EU okay for $69 bln SABIC deal

BRUSSELS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - World No. 1 oil producer Saudi Aramco 2222.SE has gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion bid for a 70% stake in petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE, according to an EU filing.

Aramco announced the deal in March last year, a move key to its diversification into refining and petrochemicals. {nL8N21E57Z]

The European Commission cleared the deal on Thursday, a filing on its site showed. Reuters reported on Feb. 21 that the deal was heading for unconditional EU clearance.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

