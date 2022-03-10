Oil

Aramco says China joint venture to develop refinery and petrochemical complex

Contributor
Ahmad Elhamy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Aramco said on Thursday its joint venture in China will develop a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the northeast of the country.

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE said on Thursday its joint venture in China will develop a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the northeast of the country.

The project, expected to be operational in 2024, combines a 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity refinery and ethylene-based steam cracker, with Aramco set to supply up to 210,000 barrels a day of crude oil feedstock.

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) is a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation 000059.SZ and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular