Aramco Q3 Adj. Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Aramco reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders' equity declined to $25.94 billion from $26.03 billion, last year. The company said the decrease was mainly driven by lower revenue and other income related to sales, partially offset by lower operating costs. Earnings per share was $0.11, flat with prior year. Adjusted net income increased to $28.0 billion from $27.7 billion.

Third quarter revenue declined to $102.98 billion from $111.1 billion, last year. Revenue and other income related to sales were $111.51 billion compared to $123.9 billion, previous year. The company said the decrease was due to lower revenue and lower other income related to sales.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.