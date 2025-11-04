Markets

Aramco Q3 Adj. Net Income Rises

November 04, 2025 — 01:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aramco reported that its third quarter net income attributable to shareholders' equity declined to $25.94 billion from $26.03 billion, last year. The company said the decrease was mainly driven by lower revenue and other income related to sales, partially offset by lower operating costs. Earnings per share was $0.11, flat with prior year. Adjusted net income increased to $28.0 billion from $27.7 billion.

Third quarter revenue declined to $102.98 billion from $111.1 billion, last year. Revenue and other income related to sales were $111.51 billion compared to $123.9 billion, previous year. The company said the decrease was due to lower revenue and lower other income related to sales.

