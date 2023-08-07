News & Insights

Aramco Q2 profit down 38% to $30 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

August 07, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Maha El Dahan and Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco 2222.SE on Monday reported a near 38% drop in second-quarter net profit reflecting lower oil prices and thinner margins in refining and chemicals.

Aramco's net profit fell to 112.81 billion riyals ($30.07 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 181.64 billion a year earlier, the company said in a bourse filing, but topped the $29.8 billion expected by 15 analysts in an Aramco-provided poll.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

