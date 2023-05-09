Aramco Q1 profit falls 19% to $31.9 billion

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Saudi oil giant Aramco 2222.SE posted first-quarter net profit of 119.54 billion riyals ($31.88 billion), down about 19% from the previous year.

Net profit was 3.75% higher than in the fourth quarter. An analyst had forecast about $30.6 billion of net profit in Q1, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba)

