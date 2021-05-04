Markets

Aramco Q1 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company reported first quarter net income of $21.7 billion, a 30% increase from $16.7 billion, prior year, primarily driven by a stronger oil market and higher refining and chemicals margins, partly offset by lower production.

For the first quarter, cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow was $26.5 billion and $18.3 billion respectively. Capital expenditure was at $8.2 billion, for the quarter.

Aramco declared a dividend of $18.8 billion for the first quarter, to be paid in second quarter of 2021.

