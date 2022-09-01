Aramco may take stake in Renault's future thermal unit - source

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco 2222.SE could take a stake in Renault's RENA.PA future thermal engine unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Aramco's possible partnership was first reported by Le Monde.

Reuters revealed on Tuesday that China's Geely Automobile Holdings 0175.HK and an oil group were in talks over taking stakes in the fossil-fuel engine unit that Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) business, according to two sources.

Aramco declined to comment.

