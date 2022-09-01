US Markets
TSLA

Aramco may take stake in Renault's future thermal engine business - source

Contributors
sharing costs for diesel Reuters
gasoline engines that are set to decline as EV sales rise Reuters
Renault hopes to free up funds to reinvest in electric models Reuters
a technology it pioneered with Nissan Reuters
Mitsubishi Reuters
but where it has fallen behind the likes of Tesla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Saudi Aramco could take a stake in the future thermal engine business that Renault plans to separate from its electric vehicle (EV) division, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

By sharing costs for diesel and gasoline engines that are set to decline as EV sales rise, Renault hopes to free up funds to reinvest in electric models, a technology it pioneered with Nissan and Mitsubishi, but where it has fallen behind the likes of Tesla TSLA.O..

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Richard Lough and Jane Merriman)

((Email: richard.lough@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +33 1 80 98 12 45 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular