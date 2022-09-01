Aramco may take stake in Renault's future thermal engine business - source

By sharing costs for diesel and gasoline engines that are set to decline as EV sales rise, Renault hopes to free up funds to reinvest in electric models, a technology it pioneered with Nissan and Mitsubishi, but where it has fallen behind the likes of Tesla TSLA.O..

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Richard Lough and Jane Merriman)

