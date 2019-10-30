Aramco IPO will come soon, Saudi crown prince to decide - energy min

Rania El Gamal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The initial public offering for state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco will come soon, and will be a decision taken by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's energy minister said on Wednesday.

"It is going to come soon ... but it will come at the right time with the right approach and definitely with the right decision," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a speech at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

"And it will be a Saudi decision first and foremost," he said. "Specifically, Prince Mohammed's decision," he added.

