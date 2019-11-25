Aramco IPO retail subscription at $5.8 bln, says lead manager

RIYADH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Retail subscription for Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) reached 21.77 billion Saudi riyals ($5.8 billion) on Monday, lead manager Samba Capital said.

Aramco, the world's biggest crude oil producing company, is looking to sell 1.5% of its stock in the IPO.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman)

