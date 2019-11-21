Banking

Aramco IPO raises 73 billion riyals so far -Samba financial group

Alaa Swilam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

The institutional tranche of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) has received approximately 73 billion riyals ($19.47 billion) in orders, Saudi Arabia's Samba Financial Group said on Thursday.

Some 1.8 million retail subscribers have injected more than 14 billion riyals into the IPO so far, Samba, one of the banks managing the deal, added in a statement sent to Reuters.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

