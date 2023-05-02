News & Insights

Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 bln gas deal -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 02, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh and Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

Adds details from Bloomberg report

May 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco 2222.SE is in talks with refining giant Sinopec Corp 0386.HK and French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA for a gas deal of about $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sinopec and TotalEnergies are in separate discussions to invest in the Jafurah development in Saudi Arabia, the report said, adding that the plans may include the construction of facilities to export the fuel as liquefied natural gas.

Aramco, Sinopec and TotalEnergies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.